Zelensky: Ukraine and Israel had an agreement on air defense systems even before the Hamas attack in 2023. Kyiv did not receive them

Ukraine and Israel had an agreement on air defense systems even before Hamasʼs attack on Israel in 2023. However, Kyiv did not receive them.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

At that time, it was not about Patriot systems, but about similar Barak 8 systems. However, they were never transferred to Kyiv due to the Hamas attack. Later, Ukraine received information that it could count on older Patriot models.

"There were some systems in Israel that could work if they were restored a little. I wonʼt say how many, I just donʼt want to lie. We were counting on four, someone said they had some other number," the president said.

Eventually, Israel handed over the air defense system to the United States for repair, but it has "not yet been seen" on the territory of Ukraine.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko, which was published on June 8, stated that Ukraine received Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Israel. Brodsky did not specify when exactly Ukraine received these systems. The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied this . They stated that Israel did not transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine.

In June 2024, the Financial Times reported that the United States, Israel, and Ukraine were in talks to transfer up to eight Patriot systems to Kyiv. The New York Times reported that one Patriot system, previously stationed in Israel, would be moved to Ukraine by the summer.

