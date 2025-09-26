Violation of airspace and reconnaissance: probably Hungarian drones detected over Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on recent incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border at a military meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military has recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into the airspace. It is assumed that these are Hungarian drones. Previously, they could have been conducting reconnaissance regarding the industrial potential in the Ukrainian border areas.

The President instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

In September, there was a sharp increase in airspace violations in Europe. Russian drones flew into the territory of Poland and Romania, and on September 19, MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for a total of 12 minutes.

The airport in Copenhagen, Denmark, was closed twice because of unidentified drones, and they were also recorded over the main airport in Norway.

