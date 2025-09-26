Hungary denies that its drones flew into Ukrainian territory

The Hungarian Ministry of Defense denied information from President Volodymyr Zelensky that Hungarian drones had flown into the territory of Ukraine.

The agency reported this in a comment to Telex.

"The alleged drone flight on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, which was reported in the press, was not carried out by the Hungarian Armed Forces and did not receive an order to do so. We also did not receive any information from the Ukrainian side regarding such an incident, although we are in constant contact with them," the Hungarian Ministry of Defense stated.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the statement about Hungarian drones, said that Zelensky is "going crazy with anti-Hungarian obsession" and “sees things that are not really there”.

Szijjártó was responded to by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha stating that “we are beginning to see many things, including the hypocrisy and moral degradation of your government, overt and covert activities against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving the Kremlin as a lackey”.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian military recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into the airspace on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. It is assumed that these are Hungarian drones. Previously, they could have been conducting reconnaissance regarding the industrial potential in the Ukrainian border areas.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.