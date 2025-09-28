Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia. Number of injured exceeds 40

As a result of the Russian attack on the morning of September 28, 42 residents of Zaporizhzhia were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

It is known that among the injured are three children aged 11, 12, and 9. They were hospitalized.

A Russian missile hit near a 9-story residential building, causing a fire.

The Russians also attempted to attack the cityʼs critical infrastructure. The blast wave damaged one of the educational institutions.

In total, the night attack damaged 9 private sector houses, 14 high-rise buildings, and production facilities of the enterprise in the Dniprovsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of the city.

In total, on the night and morning of September 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 643 aerial targets — drones and missiles of various types. At least four people died in the attack in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. Dozens of people were also injured in the Kyiv region.

