Unidentified drones spotted near Swedish Navy base

Unknown drones were spotted over the Swedish archipelago of Karlskrona on the night of September 26.

SVT writes about this.

The police were called to the scene, and the law enforcement officers themselves were able to see the suspicious drone.

“This is a larger version [of the drone], similar to the one that was over Denmark and Skåne,” said Matthias Lundgren, head of the pre-trial investigation.

On Thursday evening, several residents of Sturkö and Türkö reported a suspicious drone.

According to the police operations center, it is about two drones with red and green flashing lights, which were seen by several witnesses.

The area where the drones were spotted is located a few kilometers from the naval base in Karlskrona. The Navy said it had no information about the incident.

Violation of NATO airspace by Russia

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

On September 23, the main airport in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was closed for four hours because of drones. At that time, police did not shoot down the unidentified UAVs. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe.

That same night, drones were recorded over Norway’s main airport.

On the night of September 26, unknown drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark.

