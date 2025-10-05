Prisoner exchange, blackout in the Chornobyl NPP, and Diddyʼs verdict. Weekly digest

This week saw important elections in a number of European and other countries, the EU reimposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, a blackout due to the Russian attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP), and a suspect in the murder of the MP Andriy Parubiy was given new suspicion.

Babel has compiled the main points of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Elections in Moldova, Czech Republic and Georgia

Parliamentary elections were held in Moldova on September 28. According to the results, the pro-European “Party of Action and Solidarity” of the current President of Moldova Maia Sandu won. With a result of 50.2%, the party was able to gain a majority in parliament.

The Czech Republic also held parliamentary elections on October 3 and 4. The populist ANO party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who has anti-Ukrainian views, won. The political force did not receive a majority.

Local elections were held in Georgia on October 4. The pro-Russian Georgian Dream party won the most votes nationwide, with 81.7%. Georgian Dream candidates also won mayoral elections in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Batumi, and Poti.

The elections in Georgia were accompanied by mass unrest: the largest opposition parties boycotted them, and protesters stormed the presidential palace in Tbilisi.

EU renews sanctions against Iran

The Council of the European Union on September 29 agreed to impose sanctions on Iranʼs nuclear non-proliferation activities, which were suspended after the nuclear deal entered into force in 2015.

The ban, in particular, applies to the export of arms to Iran and the transfer of any items, materials, goods and technology that could contribute to activities related to uranium enrichment and reprocessing, as well as to Iranʼs ballistic missile programs.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

On October 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on posthumously awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy.

And on October 3, murder suspect Mykhailo Stelnikov was charged with another crime — high treason.

Exchamge

On October 2, 185 fighters and 20 civilians returned from Russian captivity.

Among those released from captivity were representatives of the Navy, Ground Forces, the Ukrainian Border Guard, the Ukrainian Border Guard, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service.

Russian attacks and blackout in the Chornobyl NPP

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles over the past week. In particular, on the evening of October 1, the Russian army attacked a power facility in the city of Slavutych in the Kyiv region. As a result, the city and part of the Chernihiv region was left without electricity.

There was also a blackout at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, leaving the containment area, a key facility isolating the destroyed fourth power unit, without electricity. The blackout lasted about three hours.

Another large-scale attack occurred on the night of October 3, when over 400 drones and missiles were launched across Ukraine, targeting energy facilities. It was the most massive attack on Ukraineʼs gas infrastructure since the start of the full-scale war.

On October 4, Russians attacked two passenger trains in the Sumy region. One person was killed and about 30 were injured.

And on the night of October 5, the Russians carried out their largest attack on the Lviv region — they launched almost 550 drones and missiles. An entire family of four was killed.

Sentence for rapper P. Diddy

American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison on October 3 on charges related to prostitution.

Back in July, a jury found him guilty of arranging for paid male escorts to perform drugged sex acts with Combsʼ girlfriends while he recorded videos and masturbated. However, he was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have carried a life sentence.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.