Russian troops launched over 400 drones and missiles into Ukraine, striking energy sectors

On the night of October 3, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones, as well as air- and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 416 targets were launched across Ukraine:

381 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” type attack UAVs;

seven “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

21 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

seven Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

The main target of the attack was critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions were also affected by the night attack.

According to the Air Force, air defense neutralized 320 air targets:

303 enemy UAVs;

12 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

five Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

18 missiles and 78 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as falling debris in six locations.

Due to the Russian attack, a number of gas production facilities in the Poltava region have stopped operating, DTEK reported.

