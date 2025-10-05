Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. There are victims and injured in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions (UPD)

In the evening, the Russians launched strike drones to attack Ukrainian regions. Later, it became known about the takeoff of Tu-95 bombers and MiG-31K aircraft, which fired “Kinzhal” and Kh-101 missiles.

Explosions were heard in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Rivne. In particular, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that parts of the city were left without electricity due to the attack. These include areas such as Ryasne and Levandivka.

Later it became known that as a result of a combined attack by the Russian Federation in the village of Lapaivka near Lviv, four people were killed and the same number were injured.

In particular, a 46-year-old man suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in serious condition in hospital. A 60-year-old woman has a fatal head wound and is in moderate condition.

A number of objects in the village were damaged, including residential buildings.

Several fires broke out in Lviv after the shelling, including the “Sparrow” industrial park. There is no preliminary information about casualties.

The mayor emphasized that this is a civilian facility, "without any military component".

Thick smoke rose over the city. The mayor urged residents to close their windows to protect themselves from potentially harmful fumes and smoke.

Also at night, the enemy launched a combined strike on Zaporizhzhia, using UAVs and guided bombs. At least 10 arrivals were recorded in the city.

The explosions caused fires in private homes and high-rise buildings, and cars caught fire.

The attack killed one person and injured at least ten others. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to eight people, including one child.

According to Regional Military Administration, as a result of the attack, more than 67 000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia and more than 6 thousand in the Zaporizhzhia district were left without electricity this morning.

In addition, power outages are also reported in the Cherkasy region. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, power lines in the Cherkasy region were damaged as a result of a drone crash. Some subscribers were left without electricity.

The Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in a number of other regions that night. For example, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure came under attack from the Russian Federation. Also, a residential building was damaged in one of the communities.

In the Vinnytsia region, an industrial civilian facility was hit, and in the Chernihiv region, the Russians again attacked infrastructure facilities.

