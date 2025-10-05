Russians launched 549 drones and missiles into Ukraine. The main target of the attack was Lviv region

On the night of October 5, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with drones, as well as air-, sea-, and land-based missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the occupiers launched 549 air attack vehicles to strike Ukraine that night, namely:

496 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” attack UAVs and other types of drones;

2 Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

42 Kh-101/”Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

9 “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

This time, the Russians launched drones from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Crimea. About 250 of them were “Shahed” attack UAVs.

"Kinzhals" flew from the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, "Kalibrs" from the Black Sea, and Kh-101/”Iskander-K” cruise missiles were launched from the Samara, Kursk, and Bryansk regions of Russia.

The occupiers chose the Lviv region as the main direction of attack that night.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the air defense managed to neutralize 478 air targets:

439 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other drones;

one Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile;

32 Kh-101/“Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

six “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

Six more enemy missiles failed to reach their targets.

Eight missiles and 57 strike UAVs hit 20 locations, with debris falling in six locations.

This night, Russia carried out the most massive combined strike on the Lviv region since the beginning of the war. A family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the village of Lapaivka. Their house was completely destroyed. There are also casualties among local residents.

Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack at night — there was a victim and ten wounded there. The occupiers also massively shelled the infrastructure of the Carpathian, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

