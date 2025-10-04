Russian strike on Shostka in the Sumy region — body of deceased found in train carriage

As a result of Russian strikes on the train station in the city of Shostka (Sumy region), on October 4, one person died, and children were among the injured.

This was reported by the Sumy Region Prosecutorʼs Office.

The body of a 71-year-old man was found in a train carriage that was hit by an enemy drone at the Shostka railway station.

The qualification of the criminal proceedings was changed to Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — the commission of war crimes that caused the death of a person.

According to the State Emergency Service, there are currently 7 victims of the drone attack on the Shostka train station. Two people are in intensive care. Among the injured are three children.

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers came under repeated fire, but none of them were injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode ДСНС Сумщини

Due to strikes on critical infrastructure in the Sumy region, power was cut off in Shostka and partially in the Shostka district, “Sumyoblenergo” reported. The water supply and gas supply system were also damaged.

On October 4, at around 11:50 AM, the Russians used a drone to attack two passenger trains at the Shostka station in the Sumy region. The first strike hit the locomotive of the Tereshchensk-Novhorod-Siverskyi suburban train. When the evacuation of people began, the enemy attacked again — the electric locomotive of the Kyiv-Shostka train.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.