Russians attacked a passenger train in the Sumy region. Passengers were injured

On the afternoon of October 4, the Russians attacked a passenger train from Shostka to Kyiv. About 30 passengers were injured. Preliminary, employees of “Ukrzaliznytsia” were also at the scene of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Suspilne, citing a comment by the acting head of the Shostka District Military Administrative Oksana Tarasyuk.

The injured were taken to the hospital. The train car is on fire due to the attack.

The enemy struck a train at the railway station in the Shostka community of Sumy region. All emergency services are working in the city.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.