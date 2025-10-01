Power supply fully restored at the Chornobyl NPP after blackout

Power supply at the Chornobyl NPP facilities, where a blackout occurred due to the Russian attack on Slavutych, has been fully restored.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

They emphasized that the radiation level at the facility does not exceed control levels. There are no threats to the population.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the blackout at the Chornobyl NPP lasted more than three hours.

He emphasized that the Russians purposefully attacked the energy facility in Slavutych with 20 drones. Some of them were shot down.

The Russians attacked Slavutych on the evening of October 1. As a result, the light disappeared in the city itself and in some settlements of the Chernihiv region.

Power outage schedules were introduced due to the impact in the Chernihiv region. In addition, the Chornobyl NPP sarcophagus was left without power due to voltage surges.

