Slavutych and part of the Chernihiv region left without electricity due to Russian attack — power outages schedules were introduced there

On the evening of October 1, Russian troops attacked a power plant in the city of Slavutych in the Kyiv region. As a result, the city and part of the Chernihiv region lost power.

This was reported by the heads of the Kyiv and Chernihiv Regional Military Administrations, as well as the mayor of Slavutych.

In Slavutych, almost 20 000 residents were left without electricity due to a drone strike. There were no injuries among the population.

The impact also caused power outages in some communities in the Chernihiv region. Suspilne wrote that power was also lost in several districts of Chernihiv.

"Chernihivoblenergo" reported the introduction of hourly power outage schedules starting at 8:00 PM. They stated that the situation in the regionʼs power supply system is "megacritical".

The regional energy company added that due to the attack in the Chernihiv region, 307 000 consumers in several districts were left without electricity.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.