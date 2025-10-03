Russia has carried out the most massive attack on Ukraineʼs gas production infrastructure since the start of the war

On the night of October 3, the Russian army carried out the most massive attack on Ukraineʼs gas production infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war.

This was reported by “Naftogaz”.

On the night of October 3, the Russians fired 35 missiles, a significant number of them ballistic, and 60 drones at “Naftogaz” facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Some were shot down.

As a result of this attack, a significant number of objects were damaged. Some of the damage was critical.

"The elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing. We are working with Ukraineʼs partners to ensure that the response to this strike and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and sufficient. Terror should not achieve its goal anywhere," said Serhii Koretsky, head of the “Naftogaz” group.

On the night of October 3, the Russians launched 416 targets into Ukraine: 381 drones and 35 missiles, the main target being energy. Due to the Russian attack, a number of gas production facilities in the Poltava region stopped working.

