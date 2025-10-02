A new prisoner exchange took place. Ukraine returned 185 fighters and 20 civilians

On October 2, a new prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, Ukraine has returned home 185 of its military personnel and 20 civilians.

Among the returned fighters are 183 privates, sergeants, and two more officers.

According to Zelensky, the military passed through Mariupol, “Azovstal”, and the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

He added that in total, more than 7 000 Ukrainians have already been returned from captivity.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, some of the prisoners were exchanged in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul, and some were exchanged as part of the 69th exchange.

It is noted that among those released from captivity there are representatives of the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Border Guard, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service.

The released servicemen defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv directions.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets also stated that the oldest released military man is 59 years old, the youngest is 26 years old. The youngest of the returned civilians is 25 years old, and the oldest is 60 years old.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that during the exchange, a rescuer who was kidnapped by the Russians in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region) was returned. He was the head of a fire and rescue unit.

According to him, 58 of those released were from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: 34 guards, 22 border guards, an employee of the State Emergency Service, and one former military man.

The Coordination Headquarters added that the returned Ukrainians will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all payments provided by the state.

Ukraine and Russia held a previous prisoner exchange on Independence Day, August 24. Ukraine did not name the exact number of returnees, although Russia reported a “146 by 146” format. Military personnel and eight civilians returned home, including journalist Dmytro Khylyuk and former mayor of Kherson Volodymyr Mykolayenko.

