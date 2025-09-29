The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) of the current President of Moldova Maia Sandu won the countryʼs parliamentary elections on September 28.

This is evidenced by data from the Moldovan Central Election Commission based on the results of processing 99.91% of votes.

Yes, Sanduʼs party won 50.16% of the vote. This will allow it to gain a majority in parliament.

The opposition Patriotic Electoral Bloc, led by former pro-Russian President Igor Dodon, came in second with 24.31% of the vote.

The bloc of pro-European parties "Alternative" (7.97%), Renato Usatiʼs Our Party (6.20%), and "Democracy at Home" (5.62%) also entered parliament.

A total of over 1.5 million Moldovans voted in the elections. The voter turnout was around 52%.

Russian interference in elections

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on July 30 that Russia is preparing unprecedented interference in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, scheduled for September.

Sandu reported that the Kremlin is investing in several political projects to get its people into the next parliament. All of these projects are coordinated from one center and are largely financed through the schemes of Ilan Shor, the leader of the pro-Russian “Shor” party, who is suspected of attempting a coup.

In particular, according to Sandu, Russia is trying to bribe voters. About €100 million is planned to be channeled through cryptocurrency alone.

Bloomberg also reported on September 22 that Russia has developed a plan to interfere in Moldovaʼs parliamentary elections, with the aim of undermining the chances of pro-European President Maia Sanduʼs Action and Solidarity Party in the September 28 elections and ultimately removing her from power.

During the vote, mines were reported in several overseas polling stations, including Brussels, Rome, Genoa, Bucharest, Asheville, and Alicante. The countryʼs Foreign Ministry said this was part of Moscowʼs interference in the vote.

