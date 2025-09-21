EU sanctions against Russia and attacks on Russian refineries. Weekly digest

This week, the government approved the draft state budget, the Ukrainian Defense Forces actively attacked Russian energy facilities. In addition, the European Commission approved new sanctions against Russia.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

State Budget-2026

On September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget for 2026 and is submitting it to the Verkhovna Rada. The priority of the state budget is security, defense, and social sustainability. Among the main indicators:

expenditures — UAH 4.8 trillion (UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025);

revenues — UAH 2.83 trillion (UAH 446.8 billion more compared to 2025);

deficit — up to 18.4% of GDP (3.9 pp less than in 2025);

external financing — UAH 2.08 trillion.

The minimum wage is proposed to be increased from UAH 8 000 to UAH 8 647.

Help with the PURL mechanism

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has approved military aid packages to Ukraine for the first time under the new PURL mechanism, where deliveries of American weapons will be financed by NATO countries. They may be sent soon.

We are talking about two deliveries worth $500 million.

Attacks on Russian energy

On the night of September 16, the Saratov Oil Refinery was under attack. On the night of September 18, Ukrainian drones struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery and “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat", one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in Russia.

On the night of September 20, the Defense Forces again attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery. The Novokuybyshevski Oil Refinery and the Samara Linear Production and Dispatching Station were also under attack.

That same night, drones struck several oil pumping stations on the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline.

The Central Election Commission recognized Tetyana Chornovol as an MP

After the death of the MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy, the Central Election Commission (CEC) declared Tetyana Chornovol as the newly elected deputy.

Chornovol is currently serving in the army, and since February 24, 2022, she has been fighting on the front lines as part of the 72nd “Black Zaporozhets” Separate Brigade.

Sanctions against the Russian Federation

The European Commission approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia on September 19. The new restrictions were proposed to be imposed against 118 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

Restrictions will also apply to large energy companies “Rosneft” and “Gazpromneft” — they will be completely banned from operating in the EU.

In addition, the EU plans to accelerate the phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas by January 1, 2027.

Restrictions are planned to be imposed on a number of banks in Russia and other countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions. In particular, we are talking about the Russian payment system Mir.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on three new packages of sanctions against Russia on September 20. The restrictions include propagandists, people who do business in the occupied territory and contribute to the Russian budget, and those suspected of destabilizing Moldova in the interests of Moscow.

Russian MiG-31s in Estonia

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. As a result, the Estonian government initiated Article 4 consultations with NATO.

Because of this, Estonia is calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council for the first time in 34 years.

Recognition of Palestine

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia announced their recognition of Palestineʼs independence on September 21.

Israel criticized the decision, saying it "does not promote peace, but rather further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful settlement in the future".

