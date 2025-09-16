At night, the Defense Forces attacked a Russian refinery. Which one this time

On the night of September 16, the Special Operations Forces (SOF), together with other units of the Defense Forces, attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Saratov Refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the occupying forces. The enterprise specializes in the production of more than 20 types of petroleum products.

Among them are gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, various brands of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, and technical sulfur. In 2023, the volume of processing amounted to 4.8 million tons.