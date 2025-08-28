Defense forces attacked two refineries, ammunition depots, and a number of Russian logistics facilities (updated)

On the night of August 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked two oil refineries in the Russian Federation. Ukrainian drones also attacked ammunition depots and a number of enemy logistics facilities.

This was confirmed by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

In the Samara region, the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems, together with the SSO, struck the Kuibyshev refinery. Its capacity is about 7 million tons of oil per year.

In the Krasnodar Territory, 14 OP BpAK, together with the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery. It processes about 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

According to "Magyar", Russiaʼs oil refining capacity has decreased by 21% in two weeks.

Updated. Later, the attack on the Russian refineries was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They added that the main products of the Afipsky refinery are gasoline and diesel fuel, which are used by the Russian troops. A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the facility.

There was also a fire at the Kuibyshev Refinery, which produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oils, solvents, in total — more than 30 types of petroleum products.

In addition, the Defense Forces attacked ammunition depots and a number of Russian logistics facilities directly in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.