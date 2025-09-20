Sources: SBU and SSO drones stopped the operation of a number of oil pumping stations in Russia

Drones from the Security Service and Special Operations Forces have stopped the operation of a number of oil pumping stations in Russia.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the SBU.

On the night of September 20, long-range drones attacked a number of oil pumping stations on the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline, which are involved in exporting oil through the port of Novorossiysk.

As a result, fires broke out at the Zenzevatka and Sovkhoznaya-2 stations, as well as at the Samara linear production control station. As a result of the attack, the stations stopped operating and pumping oil.

That same night, the Defense Forces attacked three more energy facilities in Russia — the Saratov and Novokuibyshev oil refineries, as well as the Samara linear production and dispatching station (LVDS).

Ukraine has been actively attacking Russian energy facilities in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdy wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.

