Sources: SBU and SSO drones stopped the operation of a number of oil pumping stations in Russia

Olha Bereziuk
Drones from the Security Service and Special Operations Forces have stopped the operation of a number of oil pumping stations in Russia.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the SBU.

On the night of September 20, long-range drones attacked a number of oil pumping stations on the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline, which are involved in exporting oil through the port of Novorossiysk.

As a result, fires broke out at the Zenzevatka and Sovkhoznaya-2 stations, as well as at the Samara linear production control station. As a result of the attack, the stations stopped operating and pumping oil.

That same night, the Defense Forces attacked three more energy facilities in Russia — the Saratov and Novokuibyshev oil refineries, as well as the Samara linear production and dispatching station (LVDS).

