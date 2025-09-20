Sources: SBU and SSO drones stopped the operation of a number of oil pumping stations in Russia

Drones from the Security Service and Special Operations Forces have stopped the operation of a number of oil pumping stations in Russia.
This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the SBU.
On the night of September 20, long-range drones attacked a number of oil pumping stations on the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline, which are involved in exporting oil through the port of Novorossiysk.
As a result, fires broke out at the Zenzevatka and Sovkhoznaya-2 stations, as well as at the Samara linear production control station. As a result of the attack, the stations stopped operating and pumping oil.
That same night, the Defense Forces attacked three more energy facilities in Russia — the Saratov and Novokuibyshev oil refineries, as well as the Samara linear production and dispatching station (LVDS).
- Ukraine has been actively attacking Russian energy facilities in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.
- Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdy wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.
