On the night of September 20, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two Russian oil refineries and a linear production and dispatching station.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The first target of Ukrainian drones that night was the Saratov Oil Refinery. It provides approximately 2.54% of the total refining volume in the Russian Federation — more than 7 million tons of oil annually. A fire broke out at the facility.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which processes more than 8.8 million tons of oil annually, was also attacked. Explosions were heard there and a fire broke out.

In addition, the Special Operations Forces struck a major transport infrastructure facility — the Samara linear production and dispatching station (LPDS). High- and low-sulfur oil from various fields is mixed there to form the Urals export grade of oil — up to 50% of the total volume of Russian exports.

The General Staff added that all the attacked facilities were involved in providing support to the Russian army. The results of the attacks are being clarified.

