The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget for 2026 and is submitting it to the Verkhovna Rada. The state budget priorities are security, defense, and social stability.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Expenditures in 2026 will amount to UAH 4.8 trillion (UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025).

Revenues — UAH 2.83 trillion (UAH 446.8 billion more compared to 2025).

The deficit — up to 18.4% of GDP (3.9 pp less than in 2025).

External financing — UAH 2.08 trillion.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

UAH 2.8 trillion (27.2% of GDP) were invested in defense, which is UAH 168.6 billion more than in 2025. At least UAH 44.3 billion were invested in weapons production for Ukrainian ammunition, missiles, missile defense, aviation and armored vehicles.

Support in other areas will include:

Education — UAH 265.4 billion (UAH 66.5 billion more than in 2025). We are talking about increasing the average salary of teaching staff by 50% in two stages — 30% from January 1, 2026 and another 20% from September 1, 2026.

We are also talking about free meals for 4.4 million schoolchildren in grades 1-11 across the country from October 1, 2026. In addition, the government has included in the state budget a doubling of scholarships for more than 163 thousand students from September 1, 2026.

Science — UAH 19.9 billion (UAH 5.4 billion more than in 2025). This amount includes funding to support projects of young scientists and support for the best scientific institutions. It also includes development on behalf of businesses and the creation of defense research centers.

Healthcare — UAH 258 billion (UAH 38 billion more than in 2025). This amount includes an increase in salaries to UAH 35 000 for primary and emergency medical care doctors, as well as doctors in front-line regions, thanks to an increase in funding for the medical guarantees program to UAH 191.6 billion (+ UAH 16.1 billion by 2025).

The state budget for this area also includes free medicines for citizens, in particular for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

In addition, the government wants to introduce "Checkup 40+" — they have invested UAH 10 billion in a new targeted payment for citizens over the age of 40, so that they can undergo a comprehensive health screening. First of all, it is about checking for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health.

Pension provision — UAH 1 trillion 27 billion (UAH 123.4 billion more than in 2025). Pension indexation is provided.

Social sphere — UAH 467.1 billion (UAH 45.3 billion more than in 2025). This includes assistance to IDPs, support for people with disabilities and prosthetics, “eNursery”, “Schoolchild Package”.

There will also be a new direction — demographic support. UAH 24.5 billion have been allocated for this: prenatal care, one-time payments at the birth of a child, and assistance in caring for a child up to one year old.

Veteran policy, assistance with integration into society — UAH 17.9 billion (UAH 6.1 billion more than in 2025). This amount includes compensation for housing for veterans with disabilities of groups I and II, measures to support veterans, specialists to accompany veterans, financing of veteran spaces. There is also an additional UAH 0.8 billion for dentistry for veterans.

Business support — UAH 41.5 billion. Available loans "5-7-9%", housing for Ukrainians under the "eHousing" program, industrial parks and other initiatives with grants and support for Ukrainian manufacturers. The “Brave1” program for defense technology developers will continue in 2026.

Agro-industrial complex — 13.1 billion hryvnias (3.5 billion hryvnias more than in 2025). Next year, the program of grants and compensation of interest on loans to producers of agricultural goods under the "5-7-9%" program will continue, UAH 200 million for state subsidies to agricultural producers as compensation for up to half of the costs of construction and reconstruction of irrigation systems.

Culture — UAH 15.8 billion (UAH 4.7 billion more than in 2025). Includes support for content creation to affirm national identity and strengthen national unity.

The points are — Ukrainian for Ukrainians and about Ukraine for the world.

Public investments for the restoration and modernization of Ukraine — UAH 45.9 billion (UAH 12.4 billion more than in 2025).

Total community revenues will amount to UAH 871.9 billion (UAH 162.3 billion more than in 2025).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.