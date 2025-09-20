Zelensky has imposed new sanctions against Russia. Propagandists and people responsible for destabilizing Moldova are under restrictions (updated)

On September 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on three new packages of sanctions against Russia.

He announced this in an evening address.

Updated at 7:00 p.m. Three decrees on sanctions were published on the website of the Office of the President: No. 694/2025, No. 695/2025, No. 696/2025.

The first list includes six people who participate in propaganda against Ukraine. They are:

Russian writer and blogger Alexander Dyukov;

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Kikot;

Ukrainian entrepreneur, chairman of the supervisory board and former owner of Delta Bank Mykola Lahun;

blogger, Russian public figure, executive director of the National Center for Childrenʼs Aid Ekaterina Mizulina;

pro-Russian blogger Alexander Rogers;

blogger Vsevolod Filimonenko.

The second package provides for sanctions against 66 people and 13 companies that do business in the occupied territory and contribute to the Russian budget.

These include, in particular, the “Committee of Families of Soldiers of the Fatherland of the Republic of Crimea”, “Black Sea Cossack Army”, LLC “Automation.PRO”, “Garant-Crimea” and others.

The third package of restrictions concerns 11 people suspected of destabilizing Moldova in the interests of Moscow. Among them are Moldovan parliament member Vasile Bolea, the head of Gagauzia , Yevhenia Hutsul, and Deputy Foreign Minister of the unrecognized Transnistria, Igor Shornikov.

