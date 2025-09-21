Estonia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting for first time in 34 years. All because of Russian MiG-31s

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday, September 22, due to Russiaʼs violation of Estonian airspace on September 19. This is the first time in Estoniaʼs 34 years of UN membership that the country has requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

This was reported by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonian media outlet ERR reports.

"By brazenly violating our airspace, Russia is undermining principles that are essential to the security of all UN members, and it is therefore important that a permanent member of the UN Security Council discuss such violations in the same body," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna.

According to him, the violation of Estonian airspace is part of broader Russian actions that are testing the resolve of Europe and NATO.

He added that Russiaʼs behavior is inconsistent with its obligations as a permanent member of the Security Council.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. As a result, the Estonian government initiated Article 4 consultations with NATO. According to NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart, the North Atlantic Council will meet early next week to discuss the incident in more detail.

consultations with NATO. According to NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart, the North Atlantic Council will meet early next week to discuss the incident in more detail. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the incursion of Russian fighter jets into the airspace of a NATO country is not an accident, but a systemic campaign by the Russian Federation against the West, which requires a "systemic response and strong actions".

The Russian Ministry of Defense denied that their MiG-31 fighters had entered Estonian airspace.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.