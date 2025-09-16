Reuters: Trump administration approves first arms packages for Ukraine under PURL mechanism

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has approved military aid packages to Ukraine for the first time under the new PURL mechanism, where deliveries of American weapons will be financed by NATO countries. They may be sent soon.

Reuters reports this, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby approved two deliveries worth $500 million under the new PURL mechanism.

What is known about the PURL initiative?

PURL is a new mechanism created by representatives of the US and NATO to provide Ukraine with weapons.

Under the PURL system, Ukraine prepares a list of priority requirements, which includes the weapons most needed on the front line at the moment. NATO allies purchase American weapons or donate their own, if they are in their arsenals.

The new mechanism will ensure the rapid supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Thanks to PURL, NATO allies have already purchased $2 billion worth of weapons to fight the Russians. The following have already joined the initiative:

The Netherlands is the first country to finance a €500 million package;

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden together contributed another $500 million;

Germany reported the purchase of weapons for Ukraine for $500 million.

Luxembourg has also joined the initiative. The countryʼs Prime Minister said that the arms packages for Ukraine cost $500 million each, so Luxembourg needs allies to jointly implement such purchases. Latvia will allocate €5 million to this initiative in 2025.

Under this scheme, Western partners hope to provide Ukraine with a total of $10 billion in military assistance.

