Denmark, Sweden and Norway will finance $500 million in American weapons for Ukraine

The governments of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden have supported a new US and NATO initiative to supply Ukraine with US weapons worth a total of $500 million.

This is reported on the website of the Danish Ministry of Defense and stated on the websites of the Norwegian government and the Swedish government.

Denmark will contribute $90 million, Norway and Sweden $142 million and $275 million, respectively.

The funds are expected to be used to purchase American air defense systems and artillery, including Patriot ammunition. Additional information about the aid packages will not be disclosed for security reasons. Further details on the purchase of the necessary American weapons will be agreed in close coordination with NATO, the United States and other allies.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen believes that a new NATO-sponsored initiative on American weapons for Ukraine will become an important element of the countryʼs defense fight against a full-scale Russian invasion.

On July 14, 2025, the US President Donald Trump reported an agreement with NATO to supply modern American weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot systems, missiles, and ammunition. According to him, the weapons will be financed by European allies, not the United States.

