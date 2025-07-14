Trump: US and NATO have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine. It will be “state-of-the-art” equipment

The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. Rutte added that this is an agreement on both ammunition and missiles.

"We made a deal today where we will send them weapons and they will pay for them," the US president said.

According to him, we are talking about military equipment worth billions of dollars, which will be purchased from the United States, transferred to NATO, and promptly delivered to the battlefield.

Trump added that he was going to send “the most advanced weapons” to NATO, which could then transfer them to Ukraine. The costs would be covered by NATO members, not American taxpayers. The NATO secretary general says that Europe, which has “entered the game”, will pay for it.

Trump says that at NATOʼs suggestion, the US will approach Germany and send "early deliveries of missiles".

The US President also said that some Patriot systems will be in Ukraine "very soon — in fact, within a few days," Trump emphasized.

According to Trump, some Patriot systems will be “swapped with what we have,” and the rest will be sent to Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Rutte added that the US and German defense ministers will meet regarding Patriot.

"We have one country that has 17 Patriot systems. They are preparing to ship, a large number of those 17 will go to the battlefield. It can be done quickly," Trump said.

The US president also threatened “severe tariffs” on Russia if it does not reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days. He also reiterated that he is “very unhappy” with Moscow.