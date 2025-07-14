Trump: US and NATO have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine. It will be “state-of-the-art” equipment

The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. Rutte added that this is an agreement on both ammunition and missiles.
"We made a deal today where we will send them weapons and they will pay for them," the US president said.
According to him, we are talking about military equipment worth billions of dollars, which will be purchased from the United States, transferred to NATO, and promptly delivered to the battlefield.
Trump added that he was going to send “the most advanced weapons” to NATO, which could then transfer them to Ukraine. The costs would be covered by NATO members, not American taxpayers. The NATO secretary general says that Europe, which has “entered the game”, will pay for it.
Trump says that at NATOʼs suggestion, the US will approach Germany and send "early deliveries of missiles".
The US President also said that some Patriot systems will be in Ukraine "very soon — in fact, within a few days," Trump emphasized.
According to Trump, some Patriot systems will be “swapped with what we have,” and the rest will be sent to Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Rutte added that the US and German defense ministers will meet regarding Patriot.
"We have one country that has 17 Patriot systems. They are preparing to ship, a large number of those 17 will go to the battlefield. It can be done quickly," Trump said.
The US president also threatened “severe tariffs” on Russia if it does not reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days. He also reiterated that he is “very unhappy” with Moscow.
- Axios reported that Trump would announce a new arms plan for Ukraine on July 14, which could include offensive weapons. The newspaperʼs sources said the plan could include long-range missiles capable of striking targets deep inside Russia, including Moscow.
- The day before, CBS News, citing sources, wrote that Trump, for the first time during his second presidential term, is considering approving new funding for Ukraine.
- Trump has previously been critical of funding for Ukraine and has called on Ukraine and Russia to work toward a peace deal — occasionally criticizing both sides. However, the US president’s rhetoric toward Russia and Putin has shifted over the past week. After his latest phone call with the Russian leader, Trump said he was very disappointed with his conversation with Putin. He said he didn’t see Putin wanting to stop and that Putin didn’t seem like the kind of person who wants to end the war.
