Germany will spend $500 million on aid to Ukraine — this is the third such aid package under the new NATO scheme

Germany will spend $500 million on a NATO-led aid package for Ukraine. This is the third aid package paid for by alliance countries as part of US arms supplies under NATOʼs new Priority Ukraine Needs List (PURL) initiative.

This is stated in the NATO statement.

This package will include military equipment and ammunition.

"Germany is the largest European donor of military assistance to Ukraine, and todayʼs statement once again underlines its commitment to helping the Ukrainian people defend their freedom and sovereignty," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

What preceded

Reuters reported on August 2 that the United States and NATO are developing a new approach to supplying weapons to Ukraine, using NATO countries’ funds to purchase or transfer American weapons. The new mechanism aims to supply American weapons from Ukraine’s priority needs list, PURL (Priority Ukraine Requirements List).

Ukraine will identify priority needs for amounts of approximately $500 million, after which NATO allies, under the coordination of Secretary General Mark Rutte, will agree on who will pay for or transfer certain items.

The Netherlands and a group of Scandinavian countries — Denmark, Norway, Sweden — have already committed to financing the first two packages, each also worth about $500 million. Germany will finance the third such package.

