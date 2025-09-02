Armed aid for Ukraine: Luxembourg joins the PURL initiative

Luxembourg joins the PURL initiative, which aims to purchase weapons from the United States and transfer them to Ukraine.

This was announced by Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden during a briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on September 2, Suspilne reports.

"This means that we, together with other countries that we have yet to identify, will finance a package of already available weapons, largely American-made, that we will provide to Ukraine. And, of course, in the coming weeks, we will identify other countries that are ready to do this with us," the official said.

The arms packages for Ukraine cost $500 million each, so Luc Frieden stated that Luxembourg needs allies to jointly implement such weapons purchases for Ukraine.

What is known about the PURL initiative?

PURL is a new mechanism concluded by representatives of the United States and NATO for military assistance to Ukraine.

Under the PURL system, Ukraine prepares a Priority Requirements List, which includes the weapons most needed on the front line at the moment. NATO allies, in turn, purchase American weapons or donate their own, if they are available in their arsenals.

The new mechanism will ensure the rapid supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Thanks to PURL, NATO allies have already purchased $2 billion worth of weapons to fight the Russians. The following have already joined the initiative:

The Netherlands is the first to finance a €500 million package;

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden — together contributed another $500 million;

Germany reported the purchase of weapons for Ukraine for $500 million.

Under this scheme, Western partners hope to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $10 billion.

