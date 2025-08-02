Reuters: US and NATO are working on a new scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine — it will speed up the process

The US and NATO are developing a new approach to supplying weapons to Ukraine, using funds from NATO countries to purchase or transfer American weapons.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Renewed transatlantic cooperation on Ukraine comes as the US President Donald Trump expresses displeasure over Moscowʼs ongoing attacks.

According to sources, NATO countries, Ukraine, and the United States are developing a new mechanism aimed at supplying American weapons from the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

Ukraine will identify priority needs for amounts of approximately $500 million, after which NATO allies, under the coordination of Secretary General Mark Rutte, will agree on which of them will pay or transfer certain items.

The allies hope to provide Ukraine with $10 billion worth of weapons, a European official said, adding that the exact timing was still unclear.

A senior NATO military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the initiative as “a voluntary but NATO-coordinated initiative in which all Allies are encouraged to participate”. The scheme includes a special NATO account where funds can be deposited for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine, with the Alliance’s Supreme Allied Commander approving the use of the funds.

As an American source explained to Reuters, this mechanism effectively bypasses the lengthy procedures for selling weapons to the US to replenish its own stockpiles. However, the NATO country would have to pay the US in advance for the accelerated replenishment of its stockpiles.

Two sources said that at least one shipment of weapons for Ukraine is currently in the negotiation stage under the new scheme, but it is not yet known whether the funds have been transferred.

The US Senate has drafted a new bill to support Ukraine, providing $54.6 billion over the next two years. About a third of the aid is planned to be financed by confiscated Russian assets and arms sales to European countries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.