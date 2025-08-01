The US Senate proposed a new aid package for Ukraine worth over $50 billion

The US Senate has developed a new bill to support Ukraine, providing $54.6 billion over the next two years. About a third of the aid is planned to be financed by confiscated Russian assets and arms sales to European countries.

The New York Times, Reuters, and Axios write about this.

The website of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee states that the bill was authored by Senators Jeanne Shaheen of the Democratic Party and Lisa Merkavsky of the Republican Party.

The bill also states that Ukraine will receive $30 billion in security assistance over the next two fiscal years.

They also propose to expand to $6 billion the list of weapons that Donald Trump will be able to transfer to Ukraine directly from US Army warehouses without the consent of Congress — within the limits of presidential powers.

The package includes money to replenish US weapons stocks and purchase new ones to replace those already transferred to Ukraine. Another proposal is to restore the task force to track the assets of Russian oligarchs. It was closed in February 2025 under the Trump administration.

In addition, they want to oblige Trump to either immediately begin the process of confiscating frozen Russian assets, or at least present a plan for how to profit from them — for example, through investments or taxes. This money should also go to support Ukraine.

On July 23, the US State Department approved the decision to sell HAWK Phase III missile systems to Ukraine for $172 million and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for $150 million.

And on July 31, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill that provides approximately $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Although Donald Trump opposes further military aid to Ukraine at American expense, and his 2026 budget did not include money for it, he still allowed the sale of weapons to Ukraine through private companies.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.