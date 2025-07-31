The US Senate committee supports bill providing $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved a bill that provides approximately $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

This is reported by The Hill.

Funding for aid to Ukraine was included in the defense appropriations bill for fiscal year 2026, totaling $852.45 billion. The Ukraine money provision was sponsored by Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and Democratic Senator Chris Coons.

The security assistance money includes $800 million for Ukraine and $200 million for the Baltic states. As Chris Coons said, the funding for Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will likely go toward those countries’ support for Ukraine.

According to Mitch McConnell, the cessation of cooperation with Ukraine in this area would harm the preparation of the American military for modern warfare. In Congress, a bipartisan majority supports Ukraine, even if President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement oppose the US transferring military aid to other countries.

The Senate bill would allocate $800 million to USAI, which funds direct military assistance to Ukraine and provides other support systems and training programs. The fund, established in 2016, typically receives $300 million a year from Congress.

Although Donald Trump opposes further military aid to Ukraine at American expense, and his 2026 budget did not include money for it, he still allowed the sale of weapons to Ukraine through private companies. The US president also set a deadline for Russia — August 8 — to stop the fighting, or face new sanctions. At the same time, Trump announced an agreement with NATO that some of the American weapons for Ukraine would be purchased through the Alliance, in order to help Ukraine without direct US participation.

What is known about weapons for Ukraine?

The US and NATO agreed on weapons supplies to Ukraine on July 14. Trump spoke of "the most advanced weapons" worth "billions of dollars", while Rutte emphasized that the deal included both ammunition and missiles. Details about the types of weapons were not specified.

The plan, which the US has agreed with NATO, envisages that European countries will transfer weapons, including Patriot systems, to Ukraine from their existing stockpiles so that they can be used as soon as possible. These countries will then purchase replacements from the US. It is already known that Germany will purchase two Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine. The decision on the transfer will be made within “a few days or weeks”.

After Trump announced the deal, Axios, citing sources, reported that the United States would sell nearly $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. And thatʼs just the first phase.

