Axios: The US to initially sell NATO weapons worth about $10 billion for supplies to Ukraine

The United States will sell weapons worth about $10 billion to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. This is only the first phase.

Axios writes about this, citing a source familiar with the matter.

This concerns the supply of missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells to Ukraine.

Today, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump reported that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. They did not specify what weapons were involved and how much. However, Trump spoke of "state-of-the-art weapons" worth "billions of dollars", while Rutte emphasized that the agreement included both ammunition and missiles.

Trump says that, at NATOʼs suggestion, the US will approach Germany and send "early deliveries of missiles". The US president also said that some Patriot systems will be in Ukraine "very soon — in fact, within a few days".

According to Trump, the costs will be covered by NATO members, not the United States. NATO Secretary General says that Europe, which has “entered the game,” will pay for it.

Axios reported that Trump would announce a new arms plan for Ukraine on July 14, which could include offensive weapons. The newspaperʼs sources said the plan could include long-range missiles capable of striking targets deep inside Russia, including Moscow. This has not been officially announced yet.

The day before, CBS News, citing sources, wrote that Trump, for the first time during his second presidential term, is considering approving new funding for Ukraine.

Trump has previously been critical of funding for Ukraine and has called on Ukraine and Russia to work toward a peace deal, periodically criticizing both sides. However, the US president’s rhetoric regarding Russia and Putin has changed over the past week. Since his last phone call with the Russian leader, Trump has repeatedly said that he was very disappointed with his conversation with Putin. According to him, he does not see that Putin wants to stop and that Putin does not seem like a person who wants to end the war. On July 14, Trump threatened “tough tariffs” on Russia if it does not conclude an agreement to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days. The US president has previously threatened Russia with sanctions, but has never imposed them.

