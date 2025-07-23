The US has approved the sale of HAWK missile systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The US State Department has approved the decision to sell HAWK Phase III missile systems to Ukraine for $172 million and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for $150 million.

This is discussed in this and the following press releases from the Office of Military Cooperation of the US Department of Defense.

These amounts include the sale of technical equipment for the maintenance and repair of military equipment.

Kyiv has requested the purchase of equipment and services to modernize Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainian troops. All this was estimated at $150 million. One of the main contractors is the British company BAE Systems, which operates in the defense and security industry. All related work will be carried out in Europe.

Ukraine has also requested the purchase of goods and services related to the HAWK missile system: trucks, spare parts, repair of firing systems, tool kits, test and auxiliary equipment, technical support, logistics and software support elements. The total cost of the program is $172 million. One of the main contractors is the Greek company Sielman Corporation, which specializes in the development and production of military spare parts and maintenance of military equipment.

These sales are still subject to final approval. They may be adjusted to Ukraineʼs budget and needs. The Defense Departmentʼs Office of Military Cooperation emphasized that these deals will not affect the defense capabilities of the United States itself.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the United States are discussing a "mega-deal" on arms trade. Under it, the United States would buy combat drones tested in Ukraine in exchange for Kyivʼs agreement to purchase a range of American weapons.

