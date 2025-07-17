Ukraine and the US discuss a “mega-deal” on arms trade

The US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are considering a "mega deal" under which the US would buy combat drones tested in Ukraine in exchange for Kyivʼs agreement to purchase a range of American weapons.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the New York Post.

He noted that his latest talks with Trump concerned a breakthrough agreement that provides for mutual support in the field of aviation technology: Kyiv offered to share everything it has learned about modern warfare during three years of Russian aggression.

This deal could be transformative for the US military and national security, because, according to officials and drone experts, American technology lags far behind Russian and Chinese ones, and US soldiers are not sufficiently trained to use or counter the types of UAVs that their adversaries are creating.

"The American people need these technologies, they should be in your arsenal. I believe this is truly a mega-deal, as they say, a win-win for both sides," Zelensky said.

The US Department of Defense has informed Switzerland that deliveries of Patriot air defense systems will be redirected to support Ukraine.

