The US informs Switzerland about delay in Patriot missile system deliveries. They will be sent to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has informed Switzerland that deliveries of Patriot air defense systems are being redirected to support Ukraine. Switzerland will receive the ordered shipments later than planned.

This was reported by the Swiss Ministry of Defense.

Switzerland ordered five Patriot systems in 2022. Deliveries were to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2028.

It is currently unclear how many systems will be affected and whether the supply of missiles to them will also be affected. It is also not possible to make any statements regarding the exact timing and any further consequences for Switzerland.

Last year, the US informed Switzerland that the PAC-3 MSE version of the Patriot guided missiles, which parliament approved in 2023 after ordering the weapons systems, would be delivered to Switzerland later than planned because they would be sent to Ukraine.

What is known about weapons for Ukraine?

The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, announced that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. They did not specify what weapons and how much they were talking about. However, Trump spoke of “state-of-the-art weapons worth billions of dollars”, while Rutte emphasized that the agreement included both ammunition and missiles.

Trump says that at NATOʼs suggestion, the US will approach Germany and send "early deliveries of missiles". The US president also said that some Patriot systems will be in Ukraine "very soon — in a matter of days, in fact". According to Trump, the costs will be covered by NATO members, not the US.

After Trump declared the deal, Axios, citing sources, reported that the United States would sell nearly $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. And thatʼs just the first phase.

Trump also threatened Russia with “tough tariffs” on July 14 if it did not reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days. The US president has previously threatened Russia with sanctions, but has never imposed them.

