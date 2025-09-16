Ukraine plans to raise the minimum wage — salary for reservation workers will also increase

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the minimum wage in the draft state budget for 2026. This means that the average wage at which it is possible to reserve workers at enterprises will also increase.

This is stated in Bill No.14000.

The minimum wage is proposed to be increased from UAH 8 000 to UAH 8 647.

It is now assumed that enterprises can reserve employees if their average salary is at least 2.5 minimum wages — that is, UAH 20 000.

If the minimum wage is raised to UAH 8 647, then for reservations the average salary must be at least UAH 21 617.5.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget on September 15, and the document was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. It proposes to approve the following indicators: expenditures — UAH 4.8 trillion, revenues — UAH 2.83 trillion, deficit — up to 18.4% of GDP, external financing — UAH 2.08 trillion.

