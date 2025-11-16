Operation “Midas”, the end of the US shutdown, and the end of Serhiy Kuznetsovʼs hunger strike. Weekly digest

This week, NABU reported on a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, the longest government shutdown in the countryʼs history ended in the US, and Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected in Germany of blowing up the “Nord Stream” pipeline, ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison.
Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.
Operation “Midas”
On November 10 and 11, NABU released four parts of the wiretap audio recordings and reported a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services and products supplied or losing their supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".
According to NABU, members of the organization systematically received 10-15% of bribes from Energoatomʼs counterparties. Using this scheme, they legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of former MP and current senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.
Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Their names were later announced by the SAPO prosecutor at court hearings:
- businessman Tymur Mindich, who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme;
- former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);
- Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);
- four "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Ryoshik"), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.
Myronyuk, Basov, Zorina, Fursenko, and Ustymenko have already been sent to custody, and sanctions have been imposed against Mindich and Zukerman. Subsequently, a total of 37 million hryvnias in bail was posted for Zorina and Ustymenko.
Schemes reported that thanks to sources among law enforcement officers, they learned that the company "Vangar" did this. According to YouControl, it was created in May of this year with an authorized capital of one thousand hryvnias. The specified type of activity is "production of furniture for offices and trade enterprises". However, it was not possible to find data confirming this.
The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, who at the time was Herman Halushchenko. He was searched in the case, was removed from his post as Minister of Justice on November 12, and eventually resigned.
The current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk, who is linked to Timur Mindich, has also resigned. Zelensky has already removed Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from the National Security and Defense Council. Next week, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on their resignation from ministerial positions.
NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov, who has already been charged with illegal enrichment.
President Zelensky and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported an audit of the largest state-owned companies and a large-scale "reload" in energy management.
End of the US government shutdown
On the evening of November 12, on the 43rd day of the government shutdown, US President Donald Trump signed the government funding bill, officially ending the longest shutdown in the countryʼs history.
The document will extend government funding until January 30. Before that, the bill was passed by the House of Representatives — 222 congressmen supported it, while another 209 voted against.
The previous shutdown record also belonged to the Administration of US President Donald Trump, when it lasted 34 days: from December 2018 to January 2019. But this time Trump showed no interest in negotiations with Democrats.
Serhiy Kuznetsov ended his hunger strike
Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected in Germany of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline, has completed his hunger strike in an Italian prison. He was on hunger strike from October 31 to November 11, during which time he lost 9 kilograms.
Kuznetsov refused to eat and demanded respect for his basic rights. The defense reported that since his arrest on August 22, 2025, he had not been provided with a vegetarian diet compatible with his health condition, which led to a deterioration in his physical condition.
A Ukrainian wrote a letter from an Italian prison, saying he was being treated like "criminal number one", held with suspected members of the so-called ISIS, and "cynically ignoring" his eating habits.
Serhiy Kuznetsov decided to end his hunger strike after the Italian authorities provided guarantees regarding the observance of his rights, including the right to adequate nutrition.
Meanwhile, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote a letter to the Italian court, in which he acknowledged for the first time on behalf of the state that at the time of the “Nord Stream” explosions, Kuznetsov was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The status of a military personnel means that he should be protected by international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Massive attack on Kyiv
On the night of Friday, November 14, the Russians massively attacked Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Desnyansky district was the hardest hit — six people died there when a 9-story building was hit.
Among them was the widow of Valerii Khodymchuk, the first victim of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant accident in 1986.
In total, more than 30 people were injured in the capital. About 30 residential buildings in eight districts of the city were damaged.
Start of "Winter eSupport"
Starting November 15, you can apply for a UAH 1000 from the state under the “Winter eSupport” program in the “Diia” application. The program is designed for citizens of Ukraine who are in the country.
You can submit a request online at "Diia" until December 24, as well as at a Ukrposhta branch — starting November 18, funds will automatically be transferred to a special account for all pensioners and recipients of social benefits.
President Zelensky reported on November 16 that over 2.5 million Ukrainians had applied for “Winter eSupport” within 24 hours.
Earlier, Economic Truth wrote that money for the program will be allocated through cuts to other social programs. This is stated in the accompanying documents of the Cabinet of Ministers, which became available to journalists.
It is assumed that 11 million citizens will benefit from the “Winter eSupport”, which means that 11 billion hryvnias are needed for it. However, there is currently no such money in the program.
To find it, the government will reduce spending on the “Social Protection of Children and Families” program by UAH 3.042 billion, as well as on the “Support for Low-Income Families” program by UAH 1.483 billion.
