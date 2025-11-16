Operation “Midas”, the end of the US shutdown, and the end of Serhiy Kuznetsovʼs hunger strike. Weekly digest

This week, NABU reported on a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, the longest government shutdown in the countryʼs history ended in the US, and Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected in Germany of blowing up the “Nord Stream” pipeline, ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison. Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news. Operation “Midas” On November 10 and 11, NABU released four parts of the wiretap audio recordings and reported a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services and products supplied or losing their supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

According to NABU, members of the organization systematically received 10-15% of bribes from Energoatomʼs counterparties. Using this scheme, they legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of former MP and current senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach. Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Their names were later announced by the SAPO prosecutor at court hearings: businessman Tymur Mindich , who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme;

(“Tenor”); four "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Ryoshik"), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina. Myronyuk, Basov, Zorina, Fursenko, and Ustymenko have already been sent to custody, and sanctions have been imposed against Mindich and Zukerman. Subsequently, a total of 37 million hryvnias in bail was posted for Zorina and Ustymenko. Schemes reported that thanks to sources among law enforcement officers, they learned that the company "Vangar" did this. According to YouControl, it was created in May of this year with an authorized capital of one thousand hryvnias. The specified type of activity is "production of furniture for offices and trade enterprises". However, it was not possible to find data confirming this.

End of the US government shutdown On the evening of November 12, on the 43rd day of the government shutdown, US President Donald Trump signed the government funding bill, officially ending the longest shutdown in the countryʼs history. The document will extend government funding until January 30. Before that, the bill was passed by the House of Representatives — 222 congressmen supported it, while another 209 voted against. The previous shutdown record also belonged to the Administration of US President Donald Trump, when it lasted 34 days: from December 2018 to January 2019. But this time Trump showed no interest in negotiations with Democrats. Serhiy Kuznetsov ended his hunger strike Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected in Germany of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline, has completed his hunger strike in an Italian prison. He was on hunger strike from October 31 to November 11, during which time he lost 9 kilograms.