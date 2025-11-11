Corruption investigation at “Energoatom”: NABU identifies one of the leaders of the criminal organization

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has published the third part of its investigation into possible corruption in the energy and defense sectors. It deals with the head of the criminal organization — "Carlson".

This is reported by NABU.

Law enforcement officers do not reveal the real name of the person involved. NABU only indicates that he is a businessman. Earlier, the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that this is Tymur Mindich.

He is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

According to the investigation, it was he who controlled the work of the so-called laundry, where money obtained through criminal means was "laundered".

According to NABU, from an apartment on the upper floors of a building on Hrushevskoho Street in Kyiv, “Carlson” determined who and how much cash to give or transfer. He also coordinated influence on central government officials to resolve issues in his own interests. In particular, in the energy and defense sectors.

In conversations recorded by detectives, he manages financial flows, gives instructions on "security", and shows awareness of possible attention from NABU.

In addition, the Minister of Energy appears on the NABU recordings in a case of possible corruption in the energy sector.

The conversation, dated July 14, 2025, names 3 people: the Minister of Energy, “Sugarman”, and “Carlson”. At that time, the position of Minister was held by Herman Halushchenko.

“Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services provided/products delivered or being deprived of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

The organizer of the scheme involved the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an advisor to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company, the department says.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that, in addition to Tymur Mindich ("Carlson"), we are talking about Ihor Myronyuk (former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket"), Dmytro Basov (executive director for physical protection and security of Energoatom — "Tenor"), and former Minister of Energy and current Head of the Ministry of Justice Herman Halushchenko ("Professor").

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized about $100 million.

