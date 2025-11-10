NABU reported on a large-scale operation to expose corruption at “Energoatom” (UPD)

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

This is stated in the NABU report.

The operation lasted 15 months, and investigators documented 1 000 hours of audio recordings.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to the bureau, a high-level criminal organization built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular “Energoatom”.

The department does not provide other details. The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak previously wrote about searches at “Energoatom”, as well as at the residence of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko — he is now the Minister of Justice.

UPD at 11:50 AM. NABU has released the first recordings of telephone conversations in the corruption case.

The recordings, in particular, discuss the increase in the amount of kickbacks due to a possible change in leadership at the Ministry of Energy and “Energoatom”. This recording is dated July 9, a week before the personnel changes in the government, when Halushchenko resigned from the post of Minister of Energy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.