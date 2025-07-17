The Verkhovna Rada approved the new composition of the government

At its meeting on July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported Resolution No. 13497, which appointed a new government. Earlier today, Yulia Svyrydenko was approved as Prime Minister.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting, which was led by the MP from the "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Honcharenko.

253 MPs voted for the decision. Another 13 MPs were against, 23 abstained, and 26 MPs did not vote.

The full list of ministers is as follows:

Mykhailo Fedorov — First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation;

— First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation; Oleksiy Kuleba — Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development;

— Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development; Taras Kachka — Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

— Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration; Matviy Bidnyi — Minister of Youth and Sports;

Herman Halushchenko — Minister of Justice;

— Minister of Justice; Svitlana Hrinchuk — Minister of Energy;

— Minister of Energy; Natalia Kalmykova — Minister of Veterans Affairs;

Ihor Klymenko — Minister of Internal Affairs;

Oksen Lisovyi — Minister of Education and Science;

Viktor Lyashko — Minister of Health;

Serhiy Marchenko — Minister of Finance;

Oleksiy Sobolev — Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

— Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture; Denys Ulyutin — the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

The votes for the appointment of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will be held separately.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.