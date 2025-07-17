Yulia Svyrydenko became the new Prime Minister of Ukraine

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the “Voice” party.

The corresponding decision was supported by 262 parliamentarians. 22 MPs voted against, another 26 abstained. The following spoke in favor of Svyrydenkoʼs appointment:

from the “Servant of the People” party — 201 deputies;

"Voice" — 1;

"Restore Ukraine" — 10;

"For the Future" — 12;

"Trust" — 15;

non-factional — 13.

Earlier that day, the Councilʼs Committee on the Organization of State Power supported the presidentʼs proposal to appoint Yulia Svirydenko to the position of Prime Minister.

What changes are expected in the government?

It is planned that in the new government, five ministries will be merged into two. The Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Social Policy will be merged into the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

And the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources will be merged into the Ministry of Economic Resources of Ukraine.

The “Servant of the People” faction declared a full list of personnel changes in the government. Most ministers will remain in their positions, among the main changes:

The current head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov will remain in his position, but will also become the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine;

will remain in his position, but will also become the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine; Taras Kachka will become Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, replacing Olha Stefanyshyna. Prior to that, Kachka held the position of Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine;

will become Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, replacing Olha Stefanyshyna. Prior to that, Kachka held the position of Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine; The current Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko will become the new Minister of Justice. The Ministry of Energy will be headed by the current Minister of Ecology Svitlana Hrinchuk;

will become the new Minister of Justice. The Ministry of Energy will be headed by the current Minister of Ecology Oleksiy Sobolev will take up the position of Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture — previously he was First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economy;

will take up the position of Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture — previously he was First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economy; former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will head the Ministry of Defense;

will head the Ministry of Defense; Denys Ulyutin will become the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. Before that, he was the First Deputy Minister of Finance.

