The government is reducing the number of ministries — some will be merged

In the new government, led by new Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, five ministries will be merged into two.

This was reported to Babel by Yulia Paliychuk, a spokeswoman for the “Servant of the People” faction.

She noted that the exact names of the new departments have not yet been announced, and the current ones may not be final, "working". The Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Social Policy will be merged into the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia wrote that the department will be headed by Denys Ulyutin.

And the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources will be merged into the Ministry of Economic Resources of Ukraine. The new ministry will be headed by Oleksiy Sobolev.

On July 14, President Zelensky offered Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko the position of head of the Ukrainian government.

Current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will head the Ministry of Defense. And the current Minister of Defense is being considered for the position of Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States. The full list of the renewed government can be found here.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.