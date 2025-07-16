The “Servant of the People” faction supports the appointment of Svyrydenko as prime minister. Here is the full list of government changes

The “Servant of the People” faction supports the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko to the post of Prime Minister. The leader of the faction Davyd Arakhamia spoke about all the changes planned in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The current head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov will remain in his position, but will also become the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Taras Kachka will become Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, replacing Olha Stefanyshyna. Prior to that, Kachka held the position of Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Current Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko will become the new Justice Minister. The Ministry of Energy will be headed by current Ecology Minister Svitlana Hrinchuk.

And Oleksiy Sobolev will take up the position of Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture — previously he was the First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economy.

Denys Shmyhal will head the Ministry of Defense. And Denys Ulyutin will become the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. Before that, he was the First Deputy Minister of Finance.

Consultations regarding the candidate for the position of Minister of Culture are still ongoing. The current position is held by Mykola Tochytskyi.

Remaining in their positions are:

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko;

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha;

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny;

Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Infrastructure and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba;

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko;

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi;

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko;

Head of the Ministry of Veterans Natalia Kalmykova.

It is worth noting that the entire list published by Arakhamia does not mention the current Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov and this department.

