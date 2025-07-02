Bail has been posted for the Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov, suspected of bribery

Chernyshovʼs case

On June 23, 2025, Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these agreements, the developer was to transfer a portion of the future apartments to the state, depending on the value of the land. In order to give away as few apartments as possible, the value of the land was deliberately understated by almost five times. The difference between this estimate and the market value exceeded one billion hryvnias.

As a way of thank for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts — 1 000-8 000 hryvnias per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost 30 000 hryvnias per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to 16.8 million hryvnias. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Law enforcement officers do not name the names of those involved in the case, but Babelʼs sources confirmed that they are, in particular, Vasyl Volodin (member of the board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”) and Maksym Horbatyuk (former adviser to the minister).

