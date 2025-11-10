Corruption at “Energoatom” — NABU reveals details of kickback scheme

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has revealed details of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, the exposure of which was announced on November 10.

The main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of bribes from “Energoatom” counterparties in the amount of 10% to 15% of the value of contracts.

In particular, “Energoatom” counterparties were imposed conditions for paying kickbacks for avoiding blocking payments for services provided/products delivered or deprivation of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

To implement the scheme, the head of the criminal organization involved the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an advisor to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company.

NABU does not name them, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that they are Tymur Mindich (the head of the scheme, on the tapes — "Carlson"), Ihor Myronyuk (former adviser to the Minister of Energy, "Rocket") and Dmytro Basov (executive director for physical protection and security of Energoatom, "Tenor"). He also claims that the former Minister of Energy and now the head of the Ministry of Justice, Herman Halushchenko ("Professor"), was also involved in the scheme.

According to the investigation, using official connections in the ministry and a state-owned company, they ensured control over personnel decisions, procurement processes, and financial flows.

NABU says that the enterprise was actually managed not by official officials, but by outsiders who did not have any formal authority, but took on the role of "watchers".

