Ukrainian Kuznetsov, suspected of undermining “Nord Stream”, wrote a letter from prison in Italy

Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, detained on suspicion of blowing up the “Nord Stream” gas pipelines in 2022, wrote a letter from an Italian prison, in which he spoke about the poor treatment he received.

The Ukrainianʼs lawyer showed the letter to the BBC.

Kuznetsov has been on hunger strike in a high-security prison in Italy since October 31, demanding respect for his basic rights. There, he awaits a final decision on his extradition to Germany.

In the letter, the Ukrainian claims that in Italy he is treated as "criminal number one" and is being held in prison together with suspected members of the so-called "Islamic State" (ISIS).

In his first public comment after his detention, the Ukrainian writes in his handwriting that "Italians have cynically ignored my eating habits for the past two months," referring to his vegetarian diet.

“They think that these restrictions can affect my situation and force me to admit my guilt. But these efforts are in vain,” Kuznetsov writes.

His lawyer Nicola Canestrini said that Kuznetsov has already lost nine kilograms. And although the detainee refuses solid food, he “feels well and has a clear mind”.

Kuznetsov himself notes that he understands that the Ukrainian government currently "has more important things to do to end the war".

The Ukrainian ended his letter this way: "I love Ukraine very much and am happy that I have the honour of being an officer in its Armed Forces."

The final appeal hearing in Italy in the extradition case will take place within the next few weeks.

“Nord Stream” explosions

On September 26, 2022, 3 explosions occurred on the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks. Only one of the four strands of the pipeline remained intact.

The US, UK and EU governments have declared a deliberate sabotage. Russia believes that the US and its allies are interested in the bombings. Western and Russian media have written about different versions — from sabotage by the Russians themselves to the involvement of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied Ukraineʼs involvement in the sabotage.

On August 26, 2025, German investigators issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the bombing. Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was detained in Italy and suspected of involvement in the sabotage, denies the charges. An Italian court allowed his extradition to Germany.

On October 27, a court in Bologna ordered the extradition of Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany. The defense appealed to the Italian Supreme Court.

In October 2025, a Polish court refused to extradite another detainee in the case — Volodymyr Zhuravlev — to Germany. The court ruled that Germany had provided insufficient evidence and that the alleged act “was committed in the context of the criminal and genocidal war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014”. The Polish prosecutor’s office decided not to appeal the decision.

