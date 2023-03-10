News

Zelensky denied Ukraineʼs involvement in “Nord Stream” sabotage

Anhelina Sheremet
Ukraine denies its involvement in the sabotage of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on March 10 during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin.

"We have nothing to do with it. [...] Ukrainians definitely did not do this," Zelensky noted.

The president called the purpose of spreading this information "slowing down aid to Ukraine." He added that Ukraine clearly understands in which information network this appeared, on which media sites of which countries, how it could happen and from where this information could spread.

"I believe that this is wrong. It only plays into the hands of the Russian Federation, or there are other business groups, that are interested in the fact that powerful sanctions are not imposed, because their business suffers. And these groups can be not only on the territory of Russia. We need to realize what we are fighting against — it is Russia, but we are also fighting against those people who see nothing but money," Zelensky added.