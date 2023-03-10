Zelensky denied Ukraineʼs involvement in “Nord Stream” sabotage

Ukraine denies its involvement in the sabotage of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on March 10 during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin.

"We have nothing to do with it. [...] Ukrainians definitely did not do this," Zelensky noted.

The president called the purpose of spreading this information "slowing down aid to Ukraine." He added that Ukraine clearly understands in which information network this appeared, on which media sites of which countries, how it could happen and from where this information could spread.