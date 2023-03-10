Zelensky denied Ukraineʼs involvement in “Nord Stream” sabotage

Ukraine denies its involvement in the sabotage of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on March 10 during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin.
"We have nothing to do with it. [...] Ukrainians definitely did not do this," Zelensky noted.
The president called the purpose of spreading this information "slowing down aid to Ukraine." He added that Ukraine clearly understands in which information network this appeared, on which media sites of which countries, how it could happen and from where this information could spread.
"I believe that this is wrong. It only plays into the hands of the Russian Federation, or there are other business groups, that are interested in the fact that powerful sanctions are not imposed, because their business suffers. And these groups can be not only on the territory of Russia. We need to realize what we are fighting against — it is Russia, but we are also fighting against those people who see nothing but money," Zelensky added.
- In March 2023, the American publication The New York Times, citing sources and intelligence data, wrote that the explosions on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 could have been carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group of "Putinʼs opponents". It allegedly included Russians and Ukrainians. The British newspaper The Times wrote that Western intelligence agencies have long known the name of the Ukrainian who allegedly financed the sabotage of the Nord Streams, but decided not to reveal his identity in order to protect Ukraine.
- In September 2022, a decrease in pressure began to be recorded on the Nord Streams. There were four gas leaks on the pipelines. The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones. Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage.