Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage on “Nordic Streams”

Sweden has completed the investigation of gas leaks at the "Nord Streams". The results confirm the version that the cause was sabotage.

This is stated in the statement of the State Security Service of Sweden dated October 6.

"Inspection of the scene conducted by the security police at the "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" gas pipelines has been completed. The investigation strengthened suspicions of gross sabotage," the statement reads.

After examining the crime scene, the police can say that explosions occurred on gas pipelines in Swedenʼs economic zone, which caused significant damage to the gas pipelines. Evidence recovered from the scene is being analyzed to understand "whether someone can be identified as a suspect and then prosecuted."

Police said they were treating incidents involving gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea "as very serious".

Before that, the European Space Agency published satellite images of a gas leak in the "Nord Streams".