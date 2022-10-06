Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage on “Nordic Streams”

Sweden has completed the investigation of gas leaks at the "Nord Streams". The results confirm the version that the cause was sabotage.
This is stated in the statement of the State Security Service of Sweden dated October 6.
"Inspection of the scene conducted by the security police at the "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" gas pipelines has been completed. The investigation strengthened suspicions of gross sabotage," the statement reads.
After examining the crime scene, the police can say that explosions occurred on gas pipelines in Swedenʼs economic zone, which caused significant damage to the gas pipelines. Evidence recovered from the scene is being analyzed to understand "whether someone can be identified as a suspect and then prosecuted."
Police said they were treating incidents involving gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea "as very serious".
Before that, the European Space Agency published satellite images of a gas leak in the "Nord Streams".
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, and "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- Gas leaks from "Nord Stream 2" stopped on October 1, and from "Nord Stream 1" on October 2.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones. Citing sources in British intelligence, The Times newspaper wrote that the "Nordic Streams" were attacked by Russian underwater drones. Russiaʼs involvement is being investigated. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.