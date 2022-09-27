The Danish military showed a video from the site of the gas leak on the Nord Stream. Seismologists said they recorded explosions

The Danish military has published a video from the site of a gas leak on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline. The spill occurred in the Baltic Sea near the island of Bornholm. Previously, the width of the spot is several hundred meters.

Ships arrived at the site to take samples.

As SVT reports, seismologists in Denmark and Sweden recorded at least two explosions shortly before gas leaks from the pipelines were discovered. The explosions occurred in the same coordinates where the leaks occurred.

Seismologists are sure that these were explosions. The first sounded on September 26 at 18:04 Kyiv time, and the second at 01:03 at night.

SVT also writes that the German side is investigating attacks on gas pipelines.

Danish authorities say gas will continue to flow from the damaged pipes for several days or even a week.

The Norwegian agency PSA, which is responsible for the safety of oil and gas industries, warned before the leaks that unknown aerial objects were recorded over its offshore platforms.

Reaction

As reported by the BBC, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke cautiously about this situation:

"The situation is extremely atypical. As many as three sources, and at some distance from each other. Therefore, it is very difficult to imagine that this is a coincidence," she said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki directly stated about the sabotage, which can be considered "a new step in the escalation of the war in Ukraine."

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidentʼs Office, called it a terrorist attack planned by Russia. "The Russian Federation wants to destabilize the economic situation in Europe and cause panic before winter," Podolyak said.